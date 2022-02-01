Honorary secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the list of players to be auctioned in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

This is the 15th season of the IPL and the tournament hopes to rope in big names of the cricketing world to light up the prestigious moment, according to the press release.

A total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction scheduled to be held on 12 and 13 February.

Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations, the press release confirmed.

The statement also confirmed that ₹2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of ₹1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of ₹1 crore.

A fierce battle to acquire the services of some of the finest Indian cricketing talent is on the cards when the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, etc. go under the hammer.

The 10 IPL franchisees – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Team Ahmedabad will also be bidding to have some of the biggest cricketing names – Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, etc. – in their squad.

The IPL has always been a tournament where talent and opportunity coexist and India’s U19 stars such as Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and some of the talked-about Indian cricketers such as Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Krunal Pandya, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, etc. will be looking to cash in and make their mark during the auction and then, in the competition

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru, said the press release.

According to the list, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians have 21 open player slot and 7 open overseas player slots.

Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Team Ahmedabad has 22 open player slots and 7 open overseas player slots.

Punjab Kings has 23 open player slots and 8 overseas open player slots.

The salary cap left for the 2022 player auction for these ten teams ranges between ₹48 crore and 72 crores.

Overseas player from every country has also been fixed. While Afghanistan has 17, Australia has 47.

Check out the complete list here .

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.