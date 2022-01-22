IPL 2022: These Indian players likely to be top draws in mega auction next month

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 10 IPL team will be involved in a bidding war for Indian players like senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, batter Ishan Kishan, the pace duo of Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar, the top two wicket takers of the last edition Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan, spinner Rahul Chahar and all-rounder Washington Sundar.
The above bunch of Indian players is expected to attract anywhere between ₹7 to 15 crores (between USD 1 to 2 million).
Top foreign players:
Among foreign players, Warner, South African Kagiso Rabada are likely to fetch big bucks along with England's Mark Wood, Australia's Mitchell Marsh, New Zealand's Trent Boult and Pat Cummins. Veterans Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo could still keep their franchise Chennai Super Kings interested.
"Total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the IPL 2022 Player Auction," the IPL said in a statement on Saturday.
The two-day mega auction is slated to be held in Bengaluru on the February 12 and 13.
This is the initial list of players. All 10 teams will be sent the following which will the franchises will revert with the names of the players they are interested in.
The list will then be pruned for the auction.
A total of 33 players have been retained/picked ahead of the Player Auction. The existing eight IPL Franchises have retained a total of 27 players, including MS Dhoni by Chennai Super Kings, Rohit Sharma by Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli by Royal Challengers Bangalore.
