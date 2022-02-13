OPEN APP
Home / Sports / IPL 2022: Top 10 most expensive players
IPL 2022 auction: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, and Shreyas Iyer are among the top ten picks by different teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2022. 

Kishan was picked up by Mumbai Indians for 15.25 crore, highest for any player so far. Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for 14 crore. 

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for 12.25 crore and Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

Top ten most expensive buys 

Mumbai Indians - Ishan Kishan - 15.25 crore

Chennai Super Kings - Deepak Chahar - 14 crore 

Kolkata Knight Riders - Shreyas Iyer -   12.25 crore

Punjab Kings - Liam Livingstone - 11.50 crore

Delhi Capitals - Shardul Thakur Bowler -   10.75 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Wanindu Hasaranga - 10.75 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Harshal Patel - 10.75 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Nicholas Pooran - 10.75 crore

Gujarat Titans - Lockie Ferguson - 10 crore 

Lucknow Super Giants - Avesh Khan -   10 crore 

Meanwhile, some of the ace players have not found any buyers this time. Among those are Suresh Raina, Australia batters Steve Smith and Aaron Finch, and New Zealand opener Martin Guptill. Indian pacer Ishant Sharma too was not picked up and went unsold.

Today was the second day of mega auctioning of players for the shortest format. The Day 2 of the auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 2.6 crore.

Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for 1.1 crore. 

 

 

