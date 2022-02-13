IPL 2022: Top 10 most expensive players

IPL 2022: Top 10 most expensive players1 min read . 10:31 PM IST
- Kishan was picked up by Mumbai Indians for ₹15.25 crore, highest for any player so far
IPL 2022 auction: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, and Shreyas Iyer are among the top ten picks by different teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2022.
Kishan was picked up by Mumbai Indians for ₹15.25 crore, highest for any player so far. Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹14 crore.
Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for ₹12.25 crore and Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for ₹10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.
Top ten most expensive buys
Mumbai Indians - Ishan Kishan - ₹15.25 crore
Chennai Super Kings - Deepak Chahar - ₹14 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders - Shreyas Iyer - ₹12.25 crore
Punjab Kings - Liam Livingstone - ₹11.50 crore
Delhi Capitals - Shardul Thakur Bowler - ₹10.75 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore - Wanindu Hasaranga - ₹10.75 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore - Harshal Patel - ₹10.75 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Nicholas Pooran - ₹10.75 crore
Gujarat Titans - Lockie Ferguson - ₹10 crore
Lucknow Super Giants - Avesh Khan - ₹10 crore
Meanwhile, some of the ace players have not found any buyers this time. Among those are Suresh Raina, Australia batters Steve Smith and Aaron Finch, and New Zealand opener Martin Guptill. Indian pacer Ishant Sharma too was not picked up and went unsold.
Today was the second day of mega auctioning of players for the shortest format. The Day 2 of the auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹2.6 crore.
Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹1.1 crore.
