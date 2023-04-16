Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will clash with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals squad at the TATA IPL 2023 in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 16 April.

According to the points table, Royals have won three out of four games and are currently in first place in the points table. While, GT have also won three out of four games and are in third in the points tally.

In the previous match, have Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings, all thanks to Jos Buttler and Hetmyer.

Meanwhile, GT defeated the Punjab Kings by 6 wickets, all thanks to stable batter like Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha.

Head-to-head:

Both the teams have faced each thrice in IPL, with GT winning all three matches, including the final last year.

Probable Squads:

According to HT, the probable squads may look like this.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Pitch and weather conditions:

The pitch is a batting pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium and the venue has a clear sky today. It ca be expected that the whosoever wins the toss, may chose to bat first. This might be a high-scoring encounter.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, GT vs RR?.

The IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the GT vs RR match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday(April 16).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?.

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals will be available on Jio Cinema.