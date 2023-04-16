IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals preview, probable teams, live streaming details and more2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 05:31 PM IST
- According to the points table, both GT and RR won three out of four games. Royals are currently in first place in the points table, while, GT are in third in the points tally.
Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will clash with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals squad at the TATA IPL 2023 in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 16 April.
