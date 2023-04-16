MI vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar makes IPL debut after two year wait

MI vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar makes IPL debut after two year wait1 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Arjun and his renowned father Sachin were seen during the team's training session on Saturday before the game and also in the team dugout on Sunday. They have now become the first father-son duo to play for the same team in the 15-year history of IPL.
After a two year wait, Mumbai Indians' Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut on Sunday. Named in the playing XI for the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the 23-year-old all-rounder opened the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians.
