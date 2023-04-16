Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Sports / MI vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar makes IPL debut after two year wait

1 min read . 07:10 PM IST Livemint
Mumbai, Apr 16 (ANI): Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar during the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League 2023, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Sunday. Arjun Tendulkar makes his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for the Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). (ANI Photo/ Digital Restriction)

Arjun and his renowned father Sachin were seen during the team's training session on Saturday before the game and also in the team dugout on Sunday. They have now become the first father-son duo to play for the same team in the 15-year history of IPL.

After a two year wait, Mumbai Indians' Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut on Sunday. Named in the playing XI for the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the 23-year-old all-rounder opened the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians.

He sent down two impressive overs in which he got the ball to move into the right-handed batters early in the innings. He gave away 17 runs without taking a wicket. He was hit for a six and a four by KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer, who went on to complete his maiden IPL century later in the innings.

Following his debut, Arjun and his illustrious father Sachin -- spotted during the team's training session on Saturday ahead of the game and also in the team dugout on Sunday -- became the first father-son pair to feature in the 15-year history of IPL, and that too for the same side.

Sachin played for Mumbai Indians for six years, between 2008 and 2013.

Arjun was picked by the five-time IPL champions for the first time during the 2021 auction at his base price of 20 lakh.

While the Wankhede Stadium is the home ground for Arjun and Mumbai Indians, the young cricketer is no longer associated with domestic side Mumbai as he moved to Goa in the second half of 2022 in pursuit of regular playing time in domestic circuit.

(With inputs from PTI)

