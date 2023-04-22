Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Sports / IPL 2023: Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs

1 min read . 22 Apr 2023 PTI
Mumbai: Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Chasing a big target of 215, MI could score only 201 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Invited to bat, Punjab Kings piled up 214 for 8 with Sam Curran, the highest paid overseas recruit, smashing 55 off 29 balls and adding 92 for the fifth wicket in just eight overs with Harpreet Bhatia (41 off 28 balls).

Invited to bat, Punjab Kings piled up 214 for 8 with Sam Curran, the highest paid overseas recruit, smashing 55 off 29 balls and adding 92 for the fifth wicket in just eight overs with Harpreet Bhatia (41 off 28 balls).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

National T20 team contender Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7 balls) also upped the ante towards the end.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha lead GT to beat LSG by 7 runs in TATA IPL 2023

For MI, leg-spinner Piyush Chawla (2/15 in 3 overs) was the best bowler with all the pacers getting more or less hammered.

Chasing a big target of 215, MI could score only 201 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Cameron Green top-scored for MI with 67 whie Suryakumar Yadav and captain Rohit Sharma chipped in with 57 and 44 respectively.

For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/29.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 214 for 8 in 20 overs (Sam Curran 55, Harpreet Bhatia 41; Piyush Chawla 2/15).

Mumbai Indians: 201 for 6 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 67, Suryakumar Yadav 57, Rohit Sharma 44; Arshdeep Singh 4/29).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.