Business News/ Sports / IPL 2024: Full schedule out, final to take place on 25 May at Chennai
IPL 2024: Full schedule out, final to take place on 25 May at Chennai

Saurav Mukherjee

  According to the details, the league matches will take place till 19 May, while the two qualifiers will take place on 21 and 24 May. The eliminator will take place 22 May.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on 25 March released the full Indian Premier League schedule and mentioned that the final of the tournament will take place on 26th May at Chennai.

According to the details, the league matches will take place till 19 May, while the two qualifiers will take place on 21 and 24 May. The eliminator will take place 22 May.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
