IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill fined a whopping ₹12 lakhs for CSK vs GT match. Here is why
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill fined ₹12 lakhs for slow over rate in IPL match against CSK. Gill's form has dipped since taking over captaincy, scoring 31 runs against MI and 8 runs against CSK. CSK's fiery knocks led by Shivam Dube helped them win, pushing GT to sixth place.
Following a defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on 26 March, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill has now been fined as his team maintained a slow over rate during the first innings of the match. The GT skipper has been fined of ₹12 lakhs.