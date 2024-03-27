Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill fined ₹ 12 lakhs for slow over rate in IPL match against CSK. Gill's form has dipped since taking over captaincy, scoring 31 runs against MI and 8 runs against CSK. CSK's fiery knocks led by Shivam Dube helped them win, pushing GT to sixth place.

Following a defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on 26 March, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill has now been fined as his team maintained a slow over rate during the first innings of the match. The GT skipper has been fined of ₹12 lakhs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: SRH vs MI; who’ll win Hyderabad vs Mumbai match? Fantasy team, pitch report and more In an official statement released by Indian Premier League (IPL) today, it said, “As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined ₹12 lakhs."

As per ANI report, Gill's form has dipped after taking over the captaincy of the Gujarat franchise as he has not been able to score runs that consistently. The right-hand opener scored 31 runs in the first match against five-time champion Mumbai Indians and was able to score just 8 runs against the defending champions CSK yesterday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: IPL Points Table 2024: Chennai become the number 1 side, GT slide to 6th spot. Check full table here In the last IPL season, the 24-year-old skipper had a memorable run after he won the Orange Cap. In 17 matches, he scored 890 runs at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80 with 3 hundreds and 4 fifties to his name. He also scored 129 runs off 60 balls against MI in the Qualifier 2.

Also Read: Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman to Jasprit Bumrah, check out the top wicket-takers after CSK vs GT match Speaking of yesterday's match against CSK, fiery knocks from Rachin Ravindra (46 in 20 balls, with six fours and three sixes), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 in 36 balls, with five fours and a six) and Shivam Dube (51 in 23 balls, with two fours and five sixes) took CSK to 206/6 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube took home the 'Player of the Match' award. With yesterday's match, Gujarat Titans have slipped to sixth place on the table following their defeat. The Shubman Gill-led side currently hold 2 crucial points and have a net run rate of -1.425.

(With inputs from ANI)

