'Nasser Hussain doesn't like me as a person': Dinesh Karthik's hilarious dig at former England skipper
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik on Tuesday took a light-hearted jibe at Nasser Hussain, saying the former England skipper does not like him as a person or even as a player. Dinesh Karthik even went on to joke that Nasser Hussain was the one who wanted him out of India's squad during last year's World Cup, leaving the England cricketer in stitches.