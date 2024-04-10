Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik on Tuesday took a light-hearted jibe at Nasser Hussain, saying the former England skipper does not like him as a person or even as a player. Dinesh Karthik even went on to joke that Nasser Hussain was the one who wanted him out of India's squad during last year's World Cup, leaving the England cricketer in stitches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dinesh Karthik's comments came as Nasser Hussain was hailing the RCB player for his terrific batting skills and even tipped him to be a part of India's 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. After Nasser Hussain's remarks, Dinesh Karthik took a hilarious dig at the ex England skipper.

While speaking to Nasser Hussain, Dinesh Karthik said, “Nas I am not going to trust a word of what you said. Nas doesn't like me as a person as a player as a wicketkeeper let alone any part of me. This was the first time he said oh you smashed it. But still, if you ask him if he puts the Indian team right now and ask six keepers I would be the eighth on the list." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Last year at the World Cup the only person who wanted me so badly out of the team... You took an interview with me you stabbed me in the back. Where is the Rishabh Pant that was the headline we got. Don't try to play nice and coy with me. After ten games he would probably give me a ring and say I just thought for a second you batted well now looks good. On a serious note, it has been a good start for me personally," Dinesh Karthik added.

While Dinesh Karthik has soared with his effortless batting, RCB, on the flip side, has grappled to secure a string of favorable results in the IPL 2024. RCB are currently in the ninth spot with just one win in five matches with a negative net run rate of 0.843.

RCB will be back in action against Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The veteran batter has been soaring high in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He played an unbeaten knock of 28 runs from just 10 balls against Punjab Kings which was laced with three fours and two sixes and scored at a strike rate of 280 which guided RCB to victory.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!