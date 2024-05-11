IPL 2024 Playoff: Can CSK still qualify after 35 run loss against Gujarat Titans? Here's what they must do
Despite the loss to Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings have a chance to reach the playoffs by winning their next two matches. CSK currently holds the 4th spot with 6 wins out of 12 matches and a good net run rate.
Chennai Super Kings suffered a 35-run defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans on Friday which dealt a huge blow to their chances of making the playoffs. With two games left in the tournament for CSK, the big question on everyone's minds is whether the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side can still make it to the playoffs in this year's IPL.