IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja comments after creating unique record in CSK vs KKR match, ‘I don’t count…'
"I don’t count my catches" is how Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reacted as he joined the club of ace cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after taking 100 catches in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ravindra Jadeja had delivered a match-winning performance in last night's IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).