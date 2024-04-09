"I don’t count my catches" is how Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reacted as he joined the club of ace cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after taking 100 catches in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ravindra Jadeja had delivered a match-winning performance in last night's IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

When Harsha Bhogle asked him about the 100th catch, Ravindra Jadeja said, “I don't count my catches."

In IPL 2024 clash at Chepauk, Ravindra Jadeja took two catches and claimed three wickets, restricting KKR to a sub-par score of 137/9. With the two catches, Ravindra Jadeja became fourth player to complete 100 catches as a fielder.

The two catches in IPL 2024 match against KKR: Ravindra Jadeja caught the ball in the very first over, dismissing Philip Salt for a golden duck. In the 20th over, the CSK all-rounder took a comfortable catch skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli leads the chart with 110 catches in a total 242 matches. Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina follows Virat Kohli in the second spot with 109 catches. Former Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Kieron Pollard is at the third spot with 103 catches. Rohit Sharma is the fourth player to take 100 catches.

In the IPL 2024 match against KKR, Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets for just 18 runs in his four-over spell which played a crucial role in restricting KKR to 137/9, taking CSK to its third win in five games.

"Jaddu [Ravindra Jadeja] always comes in after the power play with momentum in the spin department. With this team, I don't really need to tell things to anyone. Everyone's in a great head space, Mahi (M.S. Dhoni) bhai and (Stephen) Fleming are still around to take those calls," skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said.

