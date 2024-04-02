IPL 2024: Traffic advisory in place for RCB vs LSG match at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today
IPL 2024: The RCB vs LSG will begin at 7:30 pm. Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul will come out for the toss at 7:00 PM. The clash of giants will be broadcasted LIVE on the Star Sports network on television while on the internet, it can be live streamed on JioCinema mobile application and website.
IPL 2024: The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the commuters ahead of the IPL match between The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) which will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today i.e. 2 April. The 15th match of the season which will be played in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, is known for high-scoring matches, but has not been very helpful for batters in IPL 2024.