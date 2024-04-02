IPL 2024: The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the commuters ahead of the IPL match between The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) which will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today i.e. 2 April. The 15th match of the season which will be played in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, is known for high-scoring matches, but has not been very helpful for batters in IPL 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: RCB Vs LSG Live Score Coming back to the traffic advisory, it stated that the arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic on 2 April from 3 pm-11 pm.

Speaking of parking restrictions, the traffic police stated that no parking will be allowed on Queens road, MG road, MG road to Cubbon road, Rajbhavan road, Central street road, Cubbon road, St Marks Road, Museum road, Kasturia road, Ambedkar Veedi road, Trinity Junction, Lavelle road, Vittal Malya road, Kings road and Nrupathunga road. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alternatively, the traffic police has also listed the names of the places for parking - St Joseph Indian School Ground, UB city Parking lot, BMTC TTMC Shivajingara 1st floor and Old KGID building, Kings road (Inside Cubbon park).

The RCB vs LSG will begin at 7:30 pm. Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul will come out for the toss at 7:00 PM. The clash of giants will be broadcasted LIVE on the Star Sports network on television while the viewers who want to watch the RCB vs LSG clash on the internet can see the live streaming on JioCinema mobile application and website.

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: RCB vs LSG; who’ll win Bengaluru vs Lucknow match? Fantasy team, pitch report, and more Speaking of today's match, Google’s win probability shows that RCB has a 54 percent chance to beat Lucknow in their second match and grab 2 more points to move up in the points table. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, Bengaluru will win the match. We, too, expect RCB to emerge victorious against LSG. After All, Virat Kohli is in tremendous form. He would like to claim the Orange Cap back on his head from Riyan Parag, who claimed it on April 1.

