Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has recalled his discussion with former CSK captain MS Dhoni when the latter asked him to “be ready" for captaincy. Ruturaj Gaikwad recalled that MS Dhoni told him he would get get a chance to lead CSK, the five-time champions, in future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ruturaj Gaikwad said, “To be honest not really a deep conversation because even this thing we discussed it was in a very chilled state we were just practising, he came in and told me and all that stuff. But I feel that everyone, others who are outside would obviously feel that there are big shoes to fill but I would like to be myself, I would like to continue the culture."

"I remember in 2022 was when he told me that, ‘you know, probably not next year but after that you might get a chance to lead, so be ready for it’. So obviously after that, I was always preparing for it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CSK skipper revealed that the CSK captaincy did not come as a shock to him. “It [CSK captaincy] didn’t come as news to me or was I bit surprised or shocked," Ruuturaj Gaikwad said.

MS Dhoni announced his decision to step down from captaincy and Ruturaj Gaikwad was named as his successor when the 17th edition of the IPL kicked off. Under Ruturaj Gaikwad as the CSK captain, the team has won three of the five IPL 2024 games-- it won first two matches but went on to lose their two away fixtures against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I want to keep the culture of the CSK going. The success we had, the things we had been doing. I don't want to change a single bit of it, I just want to come there take my own decisions and give as much freedom as possible because that was what has been happening since I joined CSK and I am enjoying a lot," Gaikwad added.

