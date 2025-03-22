IPL 2025: All eyes on Rajat Patidar as RCB kicks off new season with new skipper in search of elusive title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru kickstart the new season of the Indian Premier League at the home of cricket in India, Eden Gardens, with a clash against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders later tonight on March 22, 2025. While there is no shortage of star power in either dugout, the spotlight will shine pretty brightly on Rajat Patidar.

The top-order batter has seen his stock rising steadily over the last few years with solid performances, both at the domestic and IPL level, and he was rewarded last month when RCB announced him as their captain. Patidar has the full backing of the RCB think tank, who have seen him perform brilliantly for Madhya Pradesh at the domestic level. Patidar has been leading from the front as he took the unfancied MP team to the final of this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 competition.

Advertisement

RCB coach Andy Flower and director Mo Bobat observed the leadership skills of the mild-mannered batter and recommended his name for being the franchise's skipper during an RCB meeting in Ahmedabad in January. Virat Kohli, who was also consulted in the decision-making process, also backed Patidar for the skipper's role before the team officially made the announcement.

New captain cool? Patidar's childhood coach, former India batter Amay Khurasiya, says RCB's new captain has a cool head over his shoulders, Khurasiya, who is at the helm of the Kerala team in Ranji Trophy, told ESPNcricinfo, "He has never been enamoured by positions or power. He was obviously happy, but it didn't seem like he was overwhelmed by euphoria. He had the same poise about him that I saw all those years ago. Even as a youngster, he'd always speak of wanting to help someone less privileged than him, even though his own journey had been rocky."

Advertisement

Khurasiya added that Patidar is not one for complaining despite his difficult path to the top, with the Kerala coach crediting his mindset. "He was always clear: he'll do what it takes. If the result goes his way, he'll accept it. If it doesn't, he'll find something else to be good at.

"That mindset from very early on made him compartmentalise cricket and life. He'll be an empathetic leader. Not a boss. And it stems from having seen failure and rejection in his early days," the Kerala coach told ESPNcricifo.

The RCB think tank and teammates, Kohli, and Khurasiya are not the only people in Patidar's corner. KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit is also a fan of the batter and states that working with Patidar for Madhya Pradesh has been one the biggest highlights of his coaching career. The duo has been key to MP's rise in domestic cricket and their bond strengthened during their time together.

Advertisement

Lucky number 18 for RCB? Despite having the backing of many key stakeholders, Patidar might still find himself under a bit of pressure as the new season of IPL kicks off in Kolkata. In 17 editions of the IPL that have happened so far, the franchise has come close to winning the title multiple times but has always stumbled at the final hurdle. Could the mild-mannered MP batter lead from the front and deliver the promised land for RCB this time around?