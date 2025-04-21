IPL 2025: Can CSK still make it to Playoffs? Here’s everything you need to know

  • Here’s a detailed look at CSK’s chances to reach the playoffs and what they need to do to turn the tables in their favour

Aachal Maniyar
Published21 Apr 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates with captain MS Dhoni (C) after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates with captain MS Dhoni (C) after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians’ Ryan Rickelton during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai(AFP)

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the most successful franchises in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, are in an unusual position in the 2025 season. After losing their previous game against Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions find themselves at the bottom of the points table. However, the MS Dhoni-led team is not out of contention yet. Here’s a detailed look at CSK’s chances to reach the playoffs and what they need to do to turn the tables in their favour.

Chennai Super Kings current standing on the IPL Points Table

CSK have lost six out of the eight matches. They are currently at the bottom of the Points Table with just 4 points and an NRR of -1.392. Interestingly, the team has never finished at the absolute bottom in the league's history. Their lowest finishes were in the 2020 and 2022 seasons, when they ended in the seventh in an eight-team league, and ninth in a 10-team setup, respectively.

Playoff qualification scenarios

The good news for CSK fans is that the team can still make the playoffs. The franchise has six matches remaining and if they win all the upcoming matches they can get a maximum of 16 points. Historically, 16 points have been sufficient to secure a playoff spot in the 10-team format of the league. In the 2024 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made it to the playoffs with just 14 points. For CSK, reaching 16 points would likely guarantee qualification, but their current NRR can pose a challenge.

Chennai Super Kings' upcoming matches

CSK vs SRH - 25th April 2025

CSK vs PBKS - 30th April 2025

RCB vs CSK - 3rd May 2025

KKR vs CSK - 7th May 2025

CSK vs RR - 12th May 2025

GT vs CSK - 18th May 2025

Net Run Rate Challenge for CSK

Improving the current NRR of -1.392 will be crucial if they seek to overtake other teams vying for the top four. Team CSK needs to secure big-margin victories in their remaining matches in order to boost their NRR.

CSK's comeback

For CSK to stage a comeback, they must treat every remaining match as a must-win. The team needs to address batting inconsistencies and ensure their bowlers execute plans effectively.

MS Dhoni on Chennai Super Kings' strategy, going forward

“There have been instances. One of the seasons, I think 2020, has not been great for us, but we need to see whether we are playing the right form of cricket or applying ourselves. Those are the question marks we have got, a few catches, and that will help,” Dhoni spoke about their strategy in the upcoming games.

“Other than that we are just trying to plug in the holes, with all the games that are in front of us that we are supposed to win, we just take it one game at a time and if we lose a few, what will be important for us is to get the right combination for next year. You don't want too many players getting changed, what will be important is to try and qualify, but if not, get a secured 11 for next year and come back strong,” he added further.

First Published:21 Apr 2025, 01:32 PM IST
