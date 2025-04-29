IPL 2025: Can Rajasthan Royals qualify for playoffs after win against GT? Check RR’s qualification scenarios— Explained

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have finally bounced back after losing five matches on a trot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In the match played at their home ground, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, RR clinched an easy win over Gujarat Titans (GT), powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, on Monday (April 28). After winning the match by eight wickets, the team registered their third win of the season. But is the comeback too late? Or can the franchise still make it to the top four? Let's find out.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals on the IPL Points Table Rajasthan Royals have lost seven out of their ten matches and are currently in the eighth position on the Points Table. They have six points with two wins and an NRR of -0.349.

Rajasthan Royals Playoffs qualification in IPL history Rajasthan Royals have reached the playoffs six times in the history of the league. They emerged as champions in the first edition of IPL, in 2008 and reached the final in the year 2022.

Rajasthan Royals have four matches left in the league stage May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (Jaipur)

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals (Kolkata)

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Chennai)

May 16: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (Jaipur)

Advertisement

Qualification Scenarios Traditionally, if a team scores 16 points, then they qualify for the playoffs. However, even bagging 14 points can significantly enhance a team's chances of making it to the Playoffs, depending on the net run rate (NRR) and performances of the other teams. Rajasthan Royals have four games remaining, and they can reach a maximum of 14 points.

Interestingly, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualified for the playoffs with 14 points in the previous season. It was because of their better NRR than Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings, who were with 14 points each. However, they are the only team to qualify since 2022 when the league shifted to a 10-team format.

Let's look at the scenarios

Advertisement

If Rajasthan Royals win all four matches If Rajasthan Royals manage to win all the remaining games, then they can reach 14 points. This will keep them in contention to reach the top 4. However, in this case, their qualification would depend on the net run rate and the results of other teams.

If Rajasthan Royals win three or fewer matches Rajasthan Royals' chances will end if they lose even a single match after this. They will reach just 12 points and there are already three teams MI, GT, and DC who currently have 12 points and have a positive NRR. They also have matches few matches remaining, and some against each other too. So even one win can make them reach 14 points. Moreover, RCB has already bagged 14 points. So the place of the top four will be occupied.

Advertisement