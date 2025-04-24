IPL 2025: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for playoffs? Check SRH’s qualification scenarios— Explained

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have faced a challenging Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The team seems cemented in the bottom two of the Points Table. Their recent loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) has made it difficult for them to climb the ladder. However, the Pat Cummins-led team is not out of contention yet.

Advertisement

Here’s a detailed look at SRH's chances to make it to the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on the IPL Points Table SRH have lost six out of their eight matches. They are currently in the ninth position on the Points Table. They have four points with two wins and an NRR of -1.361.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have six matches left in the league stage April 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings (Chennai)

May 2: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad)

May 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (Hyderabad)

May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Hyderabad)

May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bengaluru)

May 18: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Lucknow)

Qualification Scenarios Traditionally, if a team scores 16 points, then they qualify for the playoffs. Even reaching 14 points can significantly enhance a team's chances of making it to the top four, depending on the net run rate (NRR). Sunrisers have six matches remaining, and they can bag a maximum of 16 points.

Advertisement

Let's look at the scenarios If Sunrisers Hyderabad manage to win all the remaining games Securing victories in all six upcoming matches would bring SRH to 16 points. This will increase their probability of making it to the Playoffs.

If Sunrisers Hyderabad win five matches Securing five wins would give SRH 14 points. In this scenario, their qualification would depend on the net run rate and the results of other teams.

If Sunrisers Hyderabad win four or fewer matches Sunrisers Hyderabad's chances diminish significantly if they win four or fewer matches. They would require favourable results from the other teams and a high NRR for any hope of qualifying.

Net Run Rate considerations Looking at Sunrisers Hyderabad's current condition, winning the matches is not enough. After the league stage, many teams finish with the same points. Therefore, SRH must aim for huge margin wins in order to boost their NRR

Advertisement

Pat Cummins on the strategy for the remaining games "In T20, the margins are very little, you need to perform on the given day. We have a few away games now, it will be about assessing each wicket as quickly as possible," Cummins expressed.