IPL 2025, DC vs SRH: Should KL Rahul open or anchor the middle? Here’s what stats say

Delhi Capitals (DC) are geared up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the tenth match of IPL 2025 on Sunday. Ahead of the game, he spotlight is on KL Rahul’s return and where he fits best in the batting order. With a probable XII featuring explosive openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis, the question arises: should Rahul open, where he’s historically excelled, or anchor the middle order to provide stability? A deep dive into the stats offers clarity.

KL Rahul's IPL Career Stats at Various Batting Positions

Batting Position Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Opening 99 4183 48.63 136.92 No. 3 7 112 16 96 No. 4 11 324 46.3 131

KL Rahul has been exceptional as an opener, with an average of 48.63 and a strike rate of 136.92. His ability to build solid partnerships while maintaining a quick scoring rate has made him one of the most reliable openers in IPL history.

However, Rahul’s performances at No. 3 have been far less impressive. With an average of just 16.0 and a sluggish strike rate of 96, he has often struggled to find his rhythm, consuming too many deliveries for limited returns.

At No. 4, Rahul shows his class again. With an average of 46.3 and a strike rate of 131, he provides the much-needed stability to the middle order, scoring at a good pace and anchoring the innings when required.

KL Rahul vs SRH’s Key Bowlers: A Closer Look

KL Rahul vs Mohammed Shami (T20s): 35 runs in 5 matches, 3 dismissals, average 11.7, strike rate 103

KL Rahul vs Pat Cummins (T20s): 77 runs in 8 matches, 2 dismissals, average 38.5, strike rate 148

KL Rahul vs Harshal Patel (T20s): 48 runs in 5 matches, 1 dismissal, average 48.0, strike rate 145

KL Rahul vs Adam Zampa (T20s): 57 runs in 8 matches, 3 dismissals, average 19.0, strike rate 108

KL Rahul vs Jaydev Unadkat (IPL): 112 runs in 6 matches, 1 dismissal, average 112.0, strike rate 175

KL Rahul vs Rahul Chahar (IPL): 47 runs in 5 matches, 1 dismissal, average 47.0, strike rate 104

Rahul has shown solid form against pace, particularly against SRH's fast bowlers. However, his struggles against spin, especially against Adam Zampa, suggest that a middle-order role would help him counter slower bowlers more effectively.

DC’s Explosive Opening Pair: Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis DC’s opening pair, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis, is explosive and provides a strong foundation for the team. Here's why:

Jake Fraser-McGurk (IPL Stats): Matches: 10, Runs: 331, Average: 36.8, Strike Rate: 231, Powerplay Strike Rate: 247.22

Jake's fearless batting, especially in the powerplay, makes him a dangerous opponent. His strike rate of 247 during the powerplay is phenomenal, and his ability to clear the ropes adds much-needed firepower at the top.

Faf du Plessis: Matches: 16, Runs: 467, Average: 29.2, Strike Rate: 162

Faf has been in stellar form since 2024, providing a stable presence while also accelerating the run rate. His familiarity with SRH’s bowlers makes him a valuable asset at the top.

With Jake’s blistering start and Faf’s steady brilliance at the crease, there’s no immediate need for Rahul to open.

KL Rahul’s Ideal Role in DC’s Lineup With a lineup packed with big hitters and steady contributors, here’s how Rahul fits in:

Opening: With Jake and Faf already providing explosive starts, Rahul doesn’t need to open. Instead, his place in the middle order, particularly at No. 4, would be ideal.

Middle Order: At No. 4, Rahul can play a key role in stabilizing the innings if an early wicket falls. He’s adept at handling pressure and can build partnerships while accelerating when needed. With SRH likely targeting the top order, Rahul’s experience in anchoring a faltering innings will be invaluable.

Finishing: Rahul’s composure in the middle overs will allow players like Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs to finish strong. He can keep the tempo going, setting up a strong platform for the late charge.

Conclusion: Should KL Rahul Open or Anchor the Middle Order? KL Rahul has undoubtedly been a stellar opener, but with the explosive pair of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis already setting a rapid pace at the top, DC doesn’t need Rahul to open. His best role is in the middle order, particularly at No. 4, where his vast experience can stabilize the innings when necessary, guide the team through the middle overs, and provide a crucial link between the top order and finishers.