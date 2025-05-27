IPL 2025 is their last season: 5 cricket icons who are likely to bid farewell; from MS Dhoni to Faf du Plessis

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is inching towards its end as the final is scheduled for June 3. As the tournament progresses, there are speculations about which players might bid farewell to the league. The reasons range from age, form, fitness concerns, or a shift in career focus.

Here's a list of five cricketers who could retire after the IPL 2025 season

MS Dhoni MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend, has faced criticism due to his limited batting contributions and knee issues. In IPL 2025, he has scored 196 runs in 14 matches, often batting lower in the order.

The 43-year-old has expressed his willingness to play in the next season subject to his fitness. Despite his unmatched wicketkeeping skills and tactical brilliance, Dhoni himself has expressed that he will give 4-5 months and will let his body decide. The five-time IPL-winning captain might announce his exit, leaving fans hoping for one last match-winning six.

Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s finest off-spinners, rejoined CSK for ₹9.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, his performance has been underwhelming in the season. He managed to scalp just 7 wickets in nine matches and an economy rate of 9.12.

At 38, having retired from international cricket in 2024, Ashwin’s exclusion from CSK’s playing XI on occasions suggests that IPL 2025 could be his final stint. However, Ashwin’s 187 wickets in 221 IPL matches remain a testament to his legacy.

Faf du Plessis South African batter Faf du Plessis, now 40, has been a stalwart in the IPL. He has amassed 4,773 runs in 154 matches. Playing for Delhi Capitals in 2025, he struggled with fitness, scoring 202 runs in 9 matches with two fifties. Du Plessis, who previously led Royal Challengers Bangalore to playoffs, hinted that he would not play for another franchise, signaling that 2025 might be his last season.

Moeen Ali Moeen Ali, aged 37, joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹2 crore in the 2025 mega auction but has played only six matches, underperforming with both bat and ball. With 1,167 runs and 41 wickets in 73 IPL matches, Moeen’s contributions for CSK and RCB were notable. However, his limited role in KKR’s plans and his retirement from international cricket in 2024 suggest that IPL 2025 could be his season.