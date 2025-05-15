IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders to miss Moeen Ali; Sunil Narine, Andre Russell rejoin squad for final leg

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to play their remaining games with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resuming on May 17. However, the team's bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali has opted out of the remainder of the season. On the other hand, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell have rejoined the squad.

IPL suspension due to tension between India and Pakistan The tournament was suspended for a week due to escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan. Many overseas players returned to their countries owing to security measures. After the news of resumption of the league came, some players joined their respective franchises again, while others remain still doubtful for return.

Moeen Ali's decision of opting out Moeen Ali, the experienced English all-rounder, has cited personal reasons for not continuing for not coming back to India. He made a significant impact in the six matches that he played for the defending champions.

Moeen Ali in IPL 2025 Moeen played six games for Kolkata Knight Riders and scalped 6 wickets. He has an economy rate of 8.50 and has registered a BBM of 2/23.

Narine and Russell: KKR’s game-changers return The return of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell is a major boost for KKR as they head into the decisive phase. Narine, a cornerstone of KKR since 2012, is renowned for his mystery spin and explosive batting. Andre Russell, on the other hand, a dynamic all-rounder, brings match-winning potential with his power-hitting and effective pace bowling.

KKR players assembled in Bengaluru Kolkata Knight Riders are set to play their first match after the resumption of the league against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17. Ahead of the game, all fit players and the coaching staff have assembled at the venue.

“KKR players and support staff have assembled in Bengaluru for our match vs RCB on 17 May,” KKR said in a statement.