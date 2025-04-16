IPL 2025 Match Today: DC vs RR AI predictions, fantasy team; Axar Patel’s Delhi clash with Rajasthan

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will clash in IPL 2025 today (April 16). The 32nd match of this season will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It will start at 7:30 PM.

Axar Patel-led DC are sitting at number 2 on the points table. They have secured 4 wins in 5 matches so far. RR, on the other hand have secured 2 wins in 6 matches. With an NRR of -0.838, Sanju Samson's RR are in the eighth position.

DC vs RR: Head-to-Head Matches played: 29

Matches won by DC: 14

Matches won by RR: 15

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

DC vs RR: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s DC vs RR match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “Given DC's superior form, home advantage, and a more balanced team composition, they are favored to win today's match against RR. However, RR's potential for a turnaround cannot be discounted, and they will be aiming to capitalize on any opportunities.​"

Winner pick: "While RR has talented players like Sanju Samson and Jofra Archer, DC's current form and home advantage make them the favorites for this encounter,” comes the prediction.

Google Gemini predicts it's a close call, “while it's a close call, based on the information available, DC may have a slight advantage, but RR are more than capable of winning.”

Grok predicts DC will win, “Delhi Capitals (DC) are favored to beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2025 match on April 16 at Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC’s four consecutive wins and home advantage, including a 2024 win over RR, combined with balanced batting (Rahul, Fraser-McGurk, Stubbs) and bowling (Kuldeep, Axar, Starc), outshine RR’s inconsistent form."

DC vs RR: Fantasy team Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson (RR), KL Rahul(DC)

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Tristan Stubbs(DC), Karun Nair(DC)

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag (RR), Axar Patel (DC), Vipraj Nigam (DC)

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Jofra Archer (RR), Sandeep Sharma (RR)