IPL 2025: Players observe one-minute silence before SRH vs MI clash; captains condemn Pahalgam attack; watch video

Players from both Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad along with the match officials observed a minute's silence in solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attacks which killed 26 civilians on Tuesday in the picturesque town of South Kashmir.

Not just a one-minute silence, players of both teams are also wearing black armbands in solidarity. To add to that there will be no cheerleaders in the game along with no firecrackers during and at the end of the match.

Mumbai Indians come into this match on the back of three straight wins and are placed sixth. In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed ninth with just two wins in seven matches in IPL 2025 so far. A win over Sunrisers Hyderabad will take Mumbai Indians to third.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both teams made one change in their playing XIs. While Mumbai Indians brought in Vignesh Puthur in place of Ashwani Kumar, SRH benched Mohammed Shami and played Jaydev Unadkat.

What did both captains say on Pahalgam attack? Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians): "I would like to first pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack. We, as a team and a franchise, condemn any such attacks."

Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad): “It has been heartbreaking for us as well, our thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

SRH vs MI Playing XIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

