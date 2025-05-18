IPL 2025 Playoff Scenarios: Double-header outcomes to determine qualification for RCB, GT, PBKS, DC; check details

The IPL 2025 race for the top four has become more interesting after the washout of the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. The upcoming double-headers on Sunday (May 18) - Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) will shape the landscape for the Playoffs.

Advertisement

Points Table 2025 Current Standings Delhi Capitals: 11 matches, 13 points, NRR +0.362, 3 matches left (vs GT, MI, PBKS).

Gujarat Titans: 11 matches, 16 points, NRR +0.793, 3 matches left (vs DC, LSG, CSK).

Punjab Kings: 11 matches, 15 points, NRR +0.376, 3 matches left (vs RR, DC, MI).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 12 matches, 17 points, NRR +0.482, 2 matches left (vs SRH, LSG).

Possible scenarios: Below are the four possible scenarios based on the results of the upcoming matches and their impact on qualification for DC, GT, PBKS, and RCB.

Scenario 1: RR Beat PBKS, GT Beat DC Qualification: RCB Qualify: If RR defeat PBKS, RCB will secure a playoff spot immediately, with their 17 points and superior NRR.

Advertisement

GT Qualify: If GT win over DC, they will claim 18 points, confirming their playoff berth.

Impact on DC, PBKS, GT and RCB: DC: DC will remain at 13 points and they will need huge margin-wins for their final two games in order to make it to the top four. They need both wins to reach 17 points for a chance to qualify, but this depends on other results and NRR. A loss to GT puts them on the brink of elimination.

PBKS: PBKS stay at 15 points, with their playoff hopes depending on winning their remaining two games to reach 19 points. If they win just one game then their qualification may depend on NRR as they will finish with 17 points.

Advertisement

GT: With 18 points, GT are safely through and can aim for a top-two finish with wins in their last two games.

RCB: RCB are locked in for the playoffs and can focus on securing a top-two spot with additional wins in the remaining two games.

Also Read | Relief for Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis confirms availability

Scenario 2: PBKS Beat RR, GT Beat DC Qualification: PBKS, RCB, GT Qualify: If PBKS defeat RR and GT beat DC, three teams—PBKS (17 points), RCB (17 points), and GT (18 points)—secure playoff spots.

Impact on DC, PBKS, GT and RCB: DC: DC stay at 13 points, needing to win both remaining games to reach 17 points. Even then, qualification is uncertain, relying on other teams’ losses and a favorable NRR, making their chances slim.

Advertisement

PBKS: A win takes PBKS to 17 points, confirming their playoff berth. They can push for a top-two finish by winning one or both of their remaining games (19–21 points).

GT: GT will reach 18 points, securing qualification. Wins in their final two games (vs. LSG, CSK) could ensure a top-two finish (20–22 points).

RCB: RCB will qualify with 17 points due to their strong NRR and the elimination of DC. Additional wins could secure a top-two spot.

Scenario 3: RR Beat PBKS, DC Beat GT Qualification: RCB Qualify: RR defeating PBKS ensures RCB’s playoff spot, as PBKS will remain at 15 points and RCB’s 17 points with a better NRR keep them safe.

No Other Team Qualifies Immediately

Advertisement

Impact on DC, PBKS, GT and RCB: DC: DC will move to 15 points, keeping their playoff hopes alive. They need at least one more win against MI and PBKS to reach 17 or 19 points for a strong chance of qualifying.

PBKS: PBKS stay at 15 points, needing to win both remaining games to reach 19 points and ensure qualification. A single win will make them stuck at 17 and they will be dependent on NRR and other results.

GT: GT will remain at 16 points, still in a strong position. One win in their final two games will guarantee qualification (18 points), while two wins secure a top-two finish (20 points).

RCB: RCB will be through to the playoffs and can aim for a top-two spot with further wins.

Advertisement

Scenario 4: PBKS Beat RR, DC Beat GT Qualification: No Team Qualifies Immediately

Impact on DC, PBKS, GT and RCB: DC: DC will reach 15 points, significantly boosting their chances. Winning one of their last two games will give them 17 points, with a good chance to qualify based on NRR. Two wins (19 points) ensure qualification and a possible top-two finish.

PBKS: PBKS will move to 17 points, in a strong position to qualify. One more win (19 points) confirms their playoff spot, while two wins (21 points) secure a top-two finish.

GT: GT will stay at 16 points, needing at least one win in their final two games to reach 18 points and qualify. Two wins (20 points) ensure a top-two spot, but their strong NRR (+0.793) keeps them in good stead.

Advertisement

RCB: RCB will remain at 17 points, with qualification based on their NRR. However, they need at least one more win to secure their spot.