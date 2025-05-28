IPL 2025 Playoffs: Check full schedule, teams, qualifier scenarios, live streaming details and more

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is reaching its final leg, with the end of all the league stage matches. Four teams have marched towards the playoffs, and the other six teams have been eliminated. Before the action begins, here's an updated schedule with matches, dates, and venues, along with other details like live streaming, qualifier scenarios and full squads.

Advertisement

Top four teams after League stage matches of IPL 2025

Rank Team Matches Win Loss NR NRR Points 1 Punjab Kings (Q) 14 9 4 1 0.372 19 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 14 9 4 1 0.301 19 3 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 0.254 18 4 Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 8 5 0 1.292 16

Qualification scenarios The top four teams have qualified for the playoffs. However, teams finishing first and second (Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru) in the IPL 2025 points table have an advantage over teams who settled for third and fourth rankings (Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians).

The top two teams will face each other in Qualifier 1. The winner will directly advance to the final, while the loser will get another chance at Qualifier 2. However, the other two teams have to win two back-to-back games to seal their berths for the final clash.

Schedule for IPL 2025 Playoffs

Also Read | RCB record their most successful run chase in IPL history: Look at top 5 chases

Qualifier 1 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Thursday, 29 May (Mullanpur, Punjab)

Advertisement

Eliminator Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Friday, 30 May (Mullanpur, Punjab)

Qualifier 2 Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator - Sunday, 1 June (Ahmedabad, Gujarat)

Schedule for the final clash Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 - Tuesday, 3 June (Ahmedabad, Gujarat)

IPL titles PBKS: 0

RCB: 0

GT: 1 (2022)

MI: (2013), (2015), (2017), (2019), (2020)

Full Squads Punjab Kings Harnoor Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kuldeep Sen, Kyle Jamieson, Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Swastik Chikara, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Manoj Bhandage, Mohit Rathee, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt, Tim Seifert, Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Blessing Muzarabani, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal.

Gujarat Titans Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shubman Gill, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Kusal Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore.

Mumbai Indians Bevon Jacobs, Charith Asalanka, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Corbin Bosch, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Allah Ghazanfar, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Lizaad Williams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Raghu Sharma, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Satyanarayana Raju, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur.

Advertisement

Live streaming details Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL 2025.

The live telecast of matches will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel and Star Sports 3.