IPL 2025 Playoffs: When and where to buy tickets; check how to get early access and more

The highly-anticipated tickets for TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Playoffs will go live on May 24, 2025, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It has named District by Zomato as the Official Ticketing Partner for the thrilling Playoff stage.

Advertisement

24-hour priority access window RuPay cardholders will get an exclusive 24-hour priority access window on May 24 to purchase tickets for Qualifier 1 (May 29, 2025) and the Eliminator (May 30, 2025), both of which will take place at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. For Qualifier 2 (June 1, 2025) and the Final (June 3, 2025), set to be held at the world’s largest cricket venue, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the RuPay priority access window will open on May 26.

The non-exclusive Phase 1 ticket sales for Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will begin on May 25, while sales for Qualifier 2 and the Final will start on May 27.

Also Read | How many wins do Hyderabad have in RCB vs SRH clashes? Full head to head stats

MI crush DC to seal Final Playoff spot Mumbai Indians secured the final playoff berth with a commanding 59-run victory over the Delhi Capitals. The MI bowlers dominated the DC batting lineup, applying relentless pressure throughout the chase. Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner led the attack with three wickets apiece, while Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, and Karn Sharma chipped in with one wicket each. Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 121 in pursuit of a 181-run target.

Advertisement

RCB knock out CSK to secure Playoff place Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged out Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling contest at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to clinch the last available playoff spot.

Gujarat Titans secure Playoff spot with win over DC GT chased down a target of 200 with an over to spare, becoming only the second team in T20 history to successfully chase 200 or more without losing a wicket. The victory also secured their spot in the playoffs.

Also Read | Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets call from Team India for England tour after IPL 2025

Punjab vs DC Punjab Kings, having already qualified for the playoffs, will take on Delhi Capitals on May 24 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, aiming to secure a top-two spot.

A total of four teams, namely Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians, have booked their spots in the 2025 IPL playoffs.