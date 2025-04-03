IPL 2025, RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli fans troll Arshad Warsi in funny mix-up of names

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the 2nd of April, Wednesday. In a game that was played at RCB's home ground, Chinnaswamy Stadium, GT chased a target of 170 in just 17.5 overs, with eight wickets in hand and clinched a win. In the game, Virat Kohli was dismissed for just seven runs by GT fast bowler Arshad Khan. After his wicket, in a strange case of mistaken identity, some of the star batter's fans ended up trolling Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi on Instagram.

Fans confuse Arshad Warsi for Arshad Khan Virat Kohli's fans mistakenly targeted Arshad Warsi’s Instagram post about Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, which was posted a few days back. When Arshad Khan, bowled a short ball, Kohli tried to pull the bat, but it was mistimed. Prasidh Krishna took an easy catch to send Kohli back to the hut. After his dismissal, the frustrated fans started flooding the comments section of the post, with some users writing messages like "Dekh lunga terko (I will see you)," and others asking, "Kohli ko out kyu kia (why did you dismiss Kohli)."

Following this, a meme fest has sparked on the social media

Varun Dhawan and Champions Trophy mix-up A similar incident happened during India's match in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was confused by the fans as the Indian cricketer Varun Chakravarthy and they mistakenly flooded Dhawan’s Instagram with praise for the bowler. Taking the fun to another level, Dhawan posted a video where he swapped faces with Chakravarthy, showing himself "bowling" and hugging Virat Kohli. He captioned it as, "Since the internet is having fun, I decided to join in."

GT vs RCB Match Summary Coming to bat first, RCB's top batting order was dismantled early as they were at 42/4. However, Jitesh Sharma (33), Liam Livingstone (54), and Tim David (32) provided some recovery and dragged to a total of 169 runs in 20 overs. Powered by Sai Sudharsan (49 runs off 36 balls) and Jos Buttler scoring an unbeaten 73 off just 39 balls, GT registered an easy win.