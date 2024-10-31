IPL 2025 Retention: CSK keep MS Dhoni for ₹4 crore; Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad earn highest; Check full list

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) disclosed the names of the retained players for the upcoming IPL 2025. The list has a mix of experienced players and fresh talent.

CSK has retained five crucial players, including former Indian team captain MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana and Shivam Dube.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Detailed list of released players of all 10 franchises before auction

List of retained players and their values: MS Dhoni (uncapped): ₹ 4 crore

4 crore Ravindra Jadeja: ₹ 18 crore

18 crore Ruturaj Gaikwad: ₹ 18 crore

18 crore Matheesha Pathirana: Rs13 crore

Shivam Dube: ₹ 12 crore

With the recent retentions, CSK enters the IPL 2025 season with a total budget of ₹55 crore. The team also has the strategic advantage of one Right To Match (RTM) card, a rule in the IPL auction that permits a franchisee to retain a player by matching the highest bid made by another team.

On their official X handle, CSK posted, welcoming the players with the caption

"Super 5 Squad REPRESENT!"

With the retained list, the team aims to keep a combination of leadership, all-round capabilities, and promising young talent, setting a strong foundation for the franchise's campaign in the IPL 2025 season. Former captain MS Dhoni’s retention reflects his importance and influence in the team.

Also Read | RCB retains Virat Kohli for staggering ₹21 crore ahead of 2025 mega auction

In the last IPL season, CSK bagged fifth in the points table. The team won seven matches and lost seven.

On Thursday, the 10 franchises announced their retention lists for the IPL 2025 season before the final auction at the end of this year. The IPL Retention Special was streamed on Jiocinema, during which the franchises revealed the names of the players who will continue to represent their teams in IPL 2025.