IPL 2025 Retention: CSK keep MS Dhoni for ₹4 crore; Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad earn highest; Check full list

  • Chennai Super Kings retains five players for IPL 2025, including MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. The team enters the season with a budget of 55 crore and a Right To Match card.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published31 Oct 2024, 08:38 PM IST
IPL 2025 Retention: Check the full list of retained CSK players.
IPL 2025 Retention: Check the full list of retained CSK players.(PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) disclosed the names of the retained players for the upcoming IPL 2025. The list has a mix of experienced players and fresh talent.

CSK has retained five crucial players, including former Indian team captain MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana and Shivam Dube.

 

List of retained players and their values:

  • MS Dhoni (uncapped): 4 crore
  • Ravindra Jadeja: 18 crore
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad: 18 crore
  • Matheesha Pathirana: Rs13 crore
  • Shivam Dube: 12 crore

With the recent retentions, CSK enters the IPL 2025 season with a total budget of 55 crore. The team also has the strategic advantage of one Right To Match (RTM) card, a rule in the IPL auction that permits a franchisee to retain a player by matching the highest bid made by another team.

On their official X handle, CSK posted, welcoming the players with the caption

"Super 5 Squad REPRESENT!"

 

With the retained list, the team aims to keep a combination of leadership, all-round capabilities, and promising young talent, setting a strong foundation for the franchise's campaign in the IPL 2025 season. Former captain MS Dhoni’s retention reflects his importance and influence in the team.

 

In the last IPL season, CSK bagged fifth in the points table. The team won seven matches and lost seven.

On Thursday, the 10 franchises announced their retention lists for the IPL 2025 season before the final auction at the end of this year. The IPL Retention Special was streamed on Jiocinema, during which the franchises revealed the names of the players who will continue to represent their teams in IPL 2025.

Out of the total list announced, Heinrich Klaasen from Sunrisers Hyderabad is the highest-earning player with 23 crore. Following Klaasen are Virat Kohli and Nicholas Pooran from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with 21 crore each.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 08:38 PM IST
Business NewsSportsIPL 2025 Retention: CSK keep MS Dhoni for ₹4 crore; Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad earn highest; Check full list

      Popular in Sports

