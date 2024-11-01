IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant vs KL Rahul at RCB? Dale Steyn picks favourite, expects ‘dogfight’ at mega auction

The retirement of Dinesh Karthik has left a serious void in the wicketkeeping department at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. No doubt there would be some serious contenders for that particular position, but with Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul being released by Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, the Bengaluru-based franchise could be in a fix as to who will be able to fill in the big shoes of Karthik.

While Rahul has been a part of RCB setup during his initial days, Pant played for Delhi Capitals all his life in IPL. In fact, the 27-year-old is also linked up with Chennai Super Kings as a potential successor to MS Dhoni who is in the twilight of his career at 43.

Dale Steyn was asked who he thinks among Pant and Rahul will fit in Karthik’s role at RCB. Although the former South African pacer felt Pant would be an ideal fit, but stated Rahul would edge his peer. He said it’s going to be a ‘dogfight’ at the auction.

“I would probably go with KL Rahul to be honest. It’s going to be a dogfight to who goes where and who has money,” Steyn said during a Star Sports show. “These auctions always sometimes end up with somebody sitting with a little bit of more money and wanting to upset so that one team doesn’t get another. We haven’t even seen that but we will see that at some point in time.

“But if you look at Pant, he is a fantastic, left-handed and at the small ground in Chinnaswamy (stadium), he would fit in perfectly there. But I think the hometown boy and the rumours that I am hearing, there has to be some smoke around that,” opined Steyn, who had played for RCB.

Karthik's record at RCB One of the most dangerous batters in the middle order, Karthik played 60 matches for RCB in the IPL and scored 937 runs. In fact, Karthik is the third-highest run-getter for RCB among Indians behind Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid. Karthik also accounted for 36 catches and nine stumpings behind the wickets during his stay at RCB.