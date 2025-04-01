IPL 2025: Rishabh, Shreyas, and others eye key records in LSG vs PBKS showdown

  • The individual milestones for LSG and PBKS players will add an extra layer of intrigue to the match.

Aachal Maniyar
Published1 Apr 2025, 01:19 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan, right, and captain Rishabh Pant celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain Pat Cummins during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad(AP)

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 encounter on the 1st of April, Tuesday. The game, to be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, promises not only a competitive team battle but also a series of individual milestones. With players from both sides eyeing personal landmarks, the match is sure to be a thrilling affair.

LSG Batting: Milestone alert for Rishabh Pant, David Miller, and Nicholas Pooran

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant is just four boundaries away from becoming the first player to score 300 boundaries in the IPL, a testament to his aggressive stroke play. David Miller is also on the brink of a significant milestone, needing just 36 more runs to reach 3,000 runs in the tournament. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran, who currently tops the race for the Orange Cap, is just 86 runs away from crossing the 2,000-run mark in the IPL.

LSG Bowling and Fielding: Shardul Thakur and Akash Deep eyeing milestones

On the bowling front, Akash Deep is just one wicket away from reaching 50 wickets in T20 cricket. Shardul Thakur, who registered an impressive bowling figure of 4/34 this season, needs five more wickets to complete 200 wickets in T20s. Given his current form, Thakur could well achieve this milestone in the upcoming clash.

PBKS Batting: Shashank Singh chases two milestones

Shashank Singh has two milestones within reach. He needs just one more boundary to bring up 100 fours in T20 cricket and 33 runs to reach the 500-run mark in the IPL. Known for his ability to play impactful cameos, these milestones are highly achievable in the upcoming clash.

PBKS Bowling and Fielding: Shreyas Iyer, Lockie Ferguson, and Vyshak Vijaykumar set to shine

On the fielding front, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer needs one more catch to complete 50 IPL catches. Lockie Ferguson is also on the brink of two significant milestones: he requires two catches to reach 50 T20 catches and four wickets to complete 50 IPL wickets.

Young pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar, who is yet to take his first wicket this season, is just three wickets away from reaching 50 wickets in T20 cricket. With his raw pace and wicket-taking ability, this milestone could be within reach in the near future.

Records and Rivalry Set the Stage

These individual milestones for LSG and PBKS players add an extra layer of intrigue to the match. With players aiming for personal records alongside the team’s win, fans can expect a thrilling contest filled with landmark moments.

