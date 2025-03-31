IPL 2025: Rohit, Suryakumar, and others eye unique milestones in MI vs KKR match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is unfolding and many cricketers are inching closer to remarkable feats in both IPL and T20 cricket. In the upcoming match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders too, players from both teams eye unique milestones. Let's find out.

Rohit Sharma eyes three milestones at Wankhede Stadium Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of multiple milestones in IPL. He needs just one win to reach 50 IPL wins at Wankhede Stadium, a testament to his leadership and consistency at the iconic venue. Moreover, the former MI skipper is just 3 sixes away from hitting 100 IPL sixes at his fortress, with 97 already in the bag. His boundary-hitting prowess extends beyond the IPL as the Hitman is just four boundaries short of 1600 boundaries in T20s. Will Rohit be able to reach the milestones in the next game, it is something to watch for.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Batting and Fielding Brilliance Suryakumar Yadav, renowned for his acrobatic fielding, is just two catches away from 150 catches in T20s, a feat that would highlight his exceptional athleticism. When it comes to batting, Suryakumar is 20 runs shy of 8000 T20 runs, with his current total at 7980. The star batter also needs 7 fours to reach 800 fours in T20s.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi's T20s feat Emerging talents are also making waves in the current season of the league. KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi needs 63 runs for 500 T20 runs, an early milestone in his budding career.

Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer's Steady Pursuit Venkatesh Iyer, the dynamic all-rounder, is 98 runs away from 3000 T20 runs. On the other hand, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane too eyes a major landmark. He needs 74 runs to reach the 7000-run mark in T20 runs.

MI vs KKR head-to-head in IPL Total matches played: 34

KKR won: 11

MI won: 23

No result: 0

Probable Playing XIIs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur and Satyanarayana Raju