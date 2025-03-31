IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru become the most followed franchise on Instagram, overtake Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have registered their second win over Chennai Super Kings in a span of four days as the former are now the most followed Indian Premier League team on Instagram. After beating CSK at the M Chidambaram Stadium for the first time in 17 years on Friday, RCB leapfrogged their bitter rivals on Instagram with 17.8 million followers; CSK was the most followed IPL team until now with 17.7 million followers.

Unsurprisingly, social media was abuzz with this development as users shared their hot takes on the situation. One user shared an edited clip from the Kollywood film “Vikram” to celebrate RCB’s ascent to the social media hilltop. Watch here:

Another user, an optimistic RCB fan, posted: “CSK lose twice, MI lose twice, RCB win twice, RCB overtake CSK insta… Is this a sign that we are going to win the trophy this season??” while another echoed similar sentiment stating, “We don’t need 5 Trophies to be relevant, we are the biggest.”

Another RCB fan is looking at bigger milestones, writing: “If we can get one trophy it will automatically reach 20 million.”

Counter attack Not to take it lying down, a Mumbai Indians fan, whose franchise is third on this list, posted: “The only achievement they can flex in the last 18 years,” while a disgruntled CSK fan shot back at the news in as few words as possible, “Followers = 17.8 M followers, Trophies = 0.00.”

So, how do the other IPL franchises fare with respect to Instagram following count? While RCB and CSK occupy the top two positions, and in that order, the rest of them are as follows:

Mumbai Indians - 16.2 million

Kolkata Knight Riders - 7 million

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5.1 million

Rajasthan Royals - 4.7 million

Gujarat Titans - 4.5 million

Delhi Capitals - 4.3 million

Punjab Kings - 3.7 million

Lucknow Super Giants - 3.5 million

Who is playing in the IPL match today? 5-time champions and third most followed IPL franchise on Instagram Mumbai Indians welcome defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, who have 3 IPL trophies and 7 million Instagram followers, at the Wankhede Stadium on March 31. MI is dead last in the table with consecutive losses in their opening 2 games while KKR recovered from their opening game defeat at home, against the most popular franchise, by beating the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. While the Wankhede Stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for the defending champions, the last time KKR visited the venue they came out on top against the home side.

