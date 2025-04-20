IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer’s Mullanpur struggles continue as Punjab Kings skipper gets dismissed for single-digits yet again

  • PBKS' home ground Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur has become Shreyas Iyer's Achilles’ heel, here's why

Aachal Maniyar
Published20 Apr 2025, 06:23 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Romario Shepherd and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during their IPL 2025 match, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Romario Shepherd and Virat Kohli celebrate the wicket of Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer during their IPL 2025 match, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur (ANI)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer has been commendable with the leadership and with his batting in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, PBKS' home ground Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur has become his Achilles’ heel. In the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) played on Sunday (April 20) at the venue, Shreyas got dismissed on a single-digit score yet again. Krunal Pandya took a brilliant catch on Romario Shepherd's delivery to send Shreyas back to the hut.

Shreyas Iyer's performance at Mullanpur

Shreyas Iyer registered scores of 6(10), 0(2), 9(7), and 10(5) in the previous four matches played at the venue. His batting average (6.25) has also been underwhelming and is the lowest among players with at least four innings at a single venue this IPL season.

List of Players with the lowest average at a single venue

6.25 - Shreyas Iyer (Mullanpur)

11.00 - Ravindra Jadeja (Chepauk)

17.66 - Abdul Samad (Lucknow)

17.66 - David Miller (Lucknow)

20.00 - Prabhsimran Singh (Mullanpur)

20.00 - Shubman Gill (Ahmedabad)

In the four innings played at Mullanpur, Shreyas Iyer has amassed just 25 runs, with a strike rate of 104 which is far below his season-wide figure of 185.21. Compare this to his away performances, where he’s smashed 238 runs including three half-centuries.

Shreyas Iyer's Performance in IPL 2025

Matches played: 8

Runs: 263

Highest Score: 97*

Average: 43.83

Strike Rate: 185.21

50s: 3

4s/6s: 17/20

Shreyas Iyer's leadership in IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer’s leadership has been impressive in the ongoing season as Punjab Kings are among the top four teams in the Points Table. He has guided the team through nail-biting defenses of low totals and aggressive chases of big ones. PBKS currently ranks third in the Points table with 10 points from seven matches and an NRR of +0.308.

PBKS vs RCB clash

Earlier in the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first PBKS scored 157/6 in 20 overs.

Full Squads

Punjab Kings Squad:

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad:

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Liam Livingstone

