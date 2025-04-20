IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer’s Mullanpur struggles continue as Punjab Kings skipper gets dismissed for single-digits yet again

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer has been commendable with the leadership and with his batting in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, PBKS' home ground Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur has become his Achilles’ heel. In the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) played on Sunday (April 20) at the venue, Shreyas got dismissed on a single-digit score yet again. Krunal Pandya took a brilliant catch on Romario Shepherd's delivery to send Shreyas back to the hut.

Shreyas Iyer's performance at Mullanpur Shreyas Iyer registered scores of 6(10), 0(2), 9(7), and 10(5) in the previous four matches played at the venue. His batting average (6.25) has also been underwhelming and is the lowest among players with at least four innings at a single venue this IPL season.

List of Players with the lowest average at a single venue 6.25 - Shreyas Iyer (Mullanpur)

11.00 - Ravindra Jadeja (Chepauk)

17.66 - Abdul Samad (Lucknow)

17.66 - David Miller (Lucknow)

20.00 - Prabhsimran Singh (Mullanpur)

20.00 - Shubman Gill (Ahmedabad)

In the four innings played at Mullanpur, Shreyas Iyer has amassed just 25 runs, with a strike rate of 104 which is far below his season-wide figure of 185.21. Compare this to his away performances, where he’s smashed 238 runs including three half-centuries.

Shreyas Iyer's Performance in IPL 2025 Matches played: 8

Runs: 263

Highest Score: 97*

Average: 43.83

Strike Rate: 185.21

50s: 3

4s/6s: 17/20

Shreyas Iyer's leadership in IPL 2025 Shreyas Iyer’s leadership has been impressive in the ongoing season as Punjab Kings are among the top four teams in the Points Table. He has guided the team through nail-biting defenses of low totals and aggressive chases of big ones. PBKS currently ranks third in the Points table with 10 points from seven matches and an NRR of +0.308.

PBKS vs RCB clash Earlier in the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first PBKS scored 157/6 in 20 overs.

Full Squads Punjab Kings Squad:

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: