IPL 2025 suspension: How much money could BCCI lose in a week?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paused the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for a week because of rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border. The league is a massive cricket festival bringing money for the board. But it has hit a roadblock.

This started after a match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala was stopped due to a security alert in Jammu. While the BCCI says national safety comes first, this break of even a week could cost them a lot. Let’s dive into what this means in simple terms.

What would the suspension cost BCCI? Every IPL match helps to earn money from TV deals, ticket sales, sponsors, and food stalls. According to reports, each canceled match can cost the BCCI around ₹100-125 crore. Even with the help of insurance, they can lose about ₹60 crore per game. If 5-7 matches are missed in this one-week break, the BCCI could lose ₹300-420 crore. If the pause gets extended or the whole season is canceled, the losses could be even bigger.

Impact on sponsors and broadcasters Big sponsors like TATA and broadcasters like JioHotstar are okay with the break for now, but they might get worried if it lasts longer. The broadcasters could lose part of their ad money worth as much as ₹5,500 crore.

How will it impact the teams? The IPL’s ten teams will also feel the pain. They get a share of the BCCI’s TV and sponsor money, called the central revenue pool. If the IPL stops, this money will decrease. Teams with big fan bases like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who had two big home games left in Bengaluru, are missing out on ticket and merchandise sales.

IPL 2025 Points Table The top three teams on the points table are as follows:

Gujarat Titans: 16 points from 11 games, Net Run Rate (NRR) +0.793

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 16 points from 11 games, NRR +0.482

Punjab Kings: 16 points from 12 games, NRR +0.376

Remaining games in IPL 2025 Before the suspension, IPL 2025 had completed 58 matches. There are still 16 matches left, including the playoffs and the final, which was earlier scheduled for May 25. These games are now on hold, and the BCCI is figuring out when or where they can happen. If the situation doesn’t improve soon, the matches might move to August-September.

What’s Next for IPL 2025? The BCCI is keeping a close eye on the border situation and acquisitions and will decide soon whether to restart the IPL. If things calm down, the tournament could be back in a week or so. Many foreign players have gone home for now but are ready to return if the BCCI gives the green light.