IPL 2025: ‘Thank you for backing me from the start’ - CSK debutant Shaik Rasheed’s sweet message to fans after LSG win

Chennai Super Kings finally broke their 5-match losing streak after they beat the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned back the clock as the 43-year-old's unbeaten cameo of 26 (11 balls) helped CSK cross the finish line in Lucknow.

While CSK are still counting on their veterans to do the job, they might have unearthed a new gem in Shaik Rasheed.

The 20-year-old Andhra batsman made his IPL debut against LSG on Sunday and he impressed at the top order. He showed glimpses of what he can do as the opener scored a 19-ball 27, which included six hits to the boundary.

With CSK struggling in all facets of the game, including with the bat, Rasheed could potentially solve their top-order problems, especially with regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of IPL 2025 with an elbow injury.

Message for the fans However, Rasheed has had to wait to showcase his talent as he has been with the franchise since 2023. Delighted with the win and for making his long-awaited debut, the baby-faced batsman from Andhra had a message for CSK fans.

“I am so happy to get a chance after two years. I played really well…Thank you to all the supporters for backing me from the very beginning. You’ve not stopped supporting CSK, it’s very humbling for all of us in the team. Thank you all,” he said.



LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 CSK finally registered their second win in their seventh match of the season as they overcame LSG’s target of 167. Put into bat first, the home side were carried by their captain Rishabh Pant, who top-scored for the team with a well-made 63 (49).

In response, CSK made a solid start through debutant Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra, who put on 52 runs for the opening stand before the former was dismissed for 27 in the penultimate ball of the fifth over.

CSK lost a few wickets in the middle overs and looked to head towards yet another defeat but Dhoni and top scorer Shivam Dube (43* of 37) held the chase together and saw the team through.