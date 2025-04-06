IPL 2025: We can rely on each other - Virat Kohli on his bond with Rohit Sharma ahead of MI vs RCB clash | Watch video

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns on the 7th of April (Monday) at MI’s home ground, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RCB who are currently in second place on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, will be eager to recover from their previous loss and solidify their lead. On the other hand, MI, who have been struggling to secure victories, will look to gear up and clinch their second win of the season. The excitement for this matchup has increased because of the rivalry between India’s star players and close friends, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will compete against each other. Ahead of the match, RCB shared a video of Virat reflecting on his bond with Rohit and expressing gratitude for all their memories.

"𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐎-𝐊𝐎 𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐝! Virat Kohli talks about his equation with Rohit Sharma, and how they’ve bonded over the years and created some wonderful memories! We’re just a day away from seeing them go up against each other, and we wish them well." RCB captioned the video.

Virat Kohli about his bond with Rohit Sharma Talking about the captaincy for Team India, Virat said, "We worked very closely in terms of leadership for the team and, there were always ideas discussed. We were more or less on the same page in terms of what gut feel of that particular situation or that particular game demanded."

"We can rely on each other and do the job for the team," Kohli spoke about the trust factor between the duo.

“I am very happy and grateful for the memories and the moments that we shared and will continue to do so, he expressed ”

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, head-to-head details Matches played: 33

Matches won by MI: 19

Matches won by RCB: 14

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

Full Squads Mumbai Indians:

Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Corbin Bosch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: