IPL 2025: What are Kolkata Knight Riders chances to qualify for playoffs? Qualification scenarios before DC vs KKR clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have struggled to win matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The team has not even managed to make it to the top six after playing nine matches. Their previous game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was abandoned and it gave them one point. However, the defending champions are not out of contention yet.

KKR are set to face Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tuesday (April 29). The match will be crucial in terms their Playoffs qualification. Ahead of the game, here’s a detailed look at KKR's chances to make it to the top four.

Kolkata Knight Riders on the IPL Points Table KKR have won only three out of the nine matches played with one match ending in a draw. They are currently in the seventh position on the Points Table, above Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Chennai Super Kings. They have 7 points and an NRR of +0.212.

Kolkata Knight Riders have five matches left in the league stage April 29: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Delhi)

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals (Kolkata)

May 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings (Kolkata)

May 10: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Hyderabad)

May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Bengaluru)

Qualification Scenarios Looking at the league's history, if a team scores 16 points, then they qualify for the playoffs. Even reaching 14 points can significantly enhance a team's chances of making it to the top four, depending on the net run rate (NRR). Kolkata Knight Riders have five matches remaining, and they can bag a maximum of 17 points.

Let's look at all the scenarios

If Kolkata Knight Riders win all the remaining games Securing victories in all five upcoming matches would bring KKR to 17 points. This will increase their probability of making it to the Playoffs.

If Kolkata Knight Riders win four matches Securing four wins would give KKR 15 points. In this scenario, their qualification would depend on the net run rate and the results of other teams. However, they will have an advantage over the teams ending at 14 points.

Interestingly, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualified for the playoffs with 14 points in the previous season. However, they are the only team to qualify with the given points, since 2022 when the league shifted to a 10-team format.

If Kolkata Knight Riders win three or fewer matches KKR's chances will diminish significantly if they lose more than two matches. Because there are already teams who are well-positioned on the Points Table with 12 points and some matches remaining. They would require favourable results from the other teams for any hope of qualifying.

