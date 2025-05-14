IPL 2025: Will franchises be allowed to sign replacements for overseas players leaving mid-season? Check details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is scheduled to resume on May 17 after a suspension of one week. The break has led to the rescheduling of the remaining games. While the league stage matches will conclude on May 27, the final will be played on June 3. As a result, several overseas players are expected to depart mid-season for international commitments.

International series clashing with IPL The revised IPL schedule clashes with two bilateral series involving England and West Indies. West Indies will face Ireland in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series from May 21 to May 25, followed by another three ODIs against England from May 29 to June 3.

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa is set for June 11 at Lord’s. While the WTC final date does not overlap with the IPL, Cricket South Africa (CSA) is holding a firm stance that its players return by May 26 for preparatory camps, including a four-day warm-up game against Zimbabwe.

Players likely to leave mid-season Several high-profile players are at risk of missing IPL matches due to international duties.

Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans), Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians), Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals), Jacob Bethell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings), Sherfane Rutherford (Gujarat Titans), Romario Shephard (Delhi Capitals), and Shamar Joseph (Lucknow Super Giants)

Rules for Signing Replacements According to the IPL rules, franchises are allowed to replace players unavailable due to injury or international duty, but only until their 12th league match.

Notably, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals, have already completed 12 matches and cannot sign any replacements.

Other teams, however, can select players from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP), the list of players who remained unsold at the auction.

The rule also states that once a replacement is named, the original player cannot return for the remainder of the season.

Support from cricket boards The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has agreed to collaborate with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to closely look at the scheduling conflict.

Cricket Australia’s supportive stance contrasts with CSA’s firm deadline of May 26, highlighting differences in approaches among cricket boards.