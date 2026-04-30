IPL 2026: GT bowlers dominate as RCB bundle out for 155

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 30 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) endured a dramatic batting collapse after a promising start against Gujarat Titans (GT), as wickets fell at regular intervals to derail their innings in the IPL 2026 clash on Thursday.

Despite a brisk opening stand led by Virat Kohli, RCB failed to convert their start into a big total and were eventually bowled out for 155 in 19.2 overs, with the Titans' bowlers sharing the spoils in a disciplined display.

After being put in to bat first, the defending champions made a strong start to their innings. RCB opener Virat Kohli took on GT pacer Kagiso Rabada, hitting five consecutive boundaries in the second over as the score raced to 27 without loss.

However, momentum shifted in the very next over when Mohammed Siraj dismissed Jacob Bethell for 5.

Soon after, in the fourth over, Rabada struck back, removing the dangerous Kohli for 28 off 13 balls. Kohli's innings included five fours and a six, as RCB slipped to 39/2 after a promising start.

After the end of the power play, the defending champions reached 59/2.

In the fourth ball of the eighth over, Arshad Khan provided another breakthrough by dismissing RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, who scored 19 off 15 balls with two fours and a six.

The pressure continued in the following overs as Jason Holder sent back Jitesh Sharma for just 1. The visitors then lost another quick wicket when leg-spinner Rashid Khan removed Tim David for 9 runs. By the end of the 10th over, RCB had slumped to 91/5.

The collapse continued for RCB as they lost their sixth wicket when Arshad Khan dismissed Krunal Pandya for just four runs.

By the end of the 13th over, Romario Shepherd and Devdutt Padikkal had steadied the innings, taking the score to 113/6.

However, just as the partnership began to grow, Rashid Khan struck in the 14th over, clean bowling Padikkal for a fluent 40 off 24 balls, which included five fours and two sixes.

Jason Holder broke through again, removing Shepherd for 17, an innings featuring two sixes. RCB were left reeling at 132/8 after 15 overs.

Towards the closing stages, Venkatesh Iyer scored 12 off 15 balls, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar remained unbeaten on 15 to guide RCB to a fighting total of 155. The defending champions were eventually bowled out in 19.2 overs.