IPL 2026 official start date confirmed: Indian Premier League season 19 set to begin on March 28

The decision follows internal discussions within the IPL Governing Council after franchises were initially briefed in December 2025 about a March 26 launch.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to ignite cricket fever with its official start date confirmed for March 28, as announced by broadcaster Star Sports on Sunday. The revelation came just before the high-stakes India vs New Zealand ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as defending champions, fans are eagerly awaiting the action-packed T20 tournament.

IPL 2026: Start date and defending champions

The 19th edition of the IPL will commence on March 28, 2026, promising another thrilling season of T20 cricket. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to release the full fixture list, anticipation is building for the tournament’s schedule. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by their passionate fanbase, will defend their title after a nail-biting six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad. The win marked a historic moment for RCB, ending their long wait for the coveted trophy.

