IPL 2026 Points Table after RR vs GT updated: Gujarat Titans jump to second position with dominating win

Gujarat Titans (GT) delivered a masterclass in Jaipur on Saturday (May 9), thrashing Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 77 runs in Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The victory not only boosted GT's net run rate but also propelled them straight into second spot on the points table, intensifying the race for the playoffs.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|0.737
|2.
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|7
|4
|1
|14
|0.228
|3.
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|0.571
|4.
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|1.234
|5.
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|6.
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|0.151
|7.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|-0.169
|8.
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-1.154
|9.
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-0.649
|10.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-0.934
Gujarat Titans have jumped to the second spot on the IPL 2026 points table after 11 matches. With 7 wins and 4 losses, they have amassed 14 points, and their recent 77-run victory has boosted their net run rate to +0.228.
Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, slipped to fifth place on the IPL 2026 points table. From 11 matches, RR have recorded 6 victories and 5 defeats, gathering 12 points along with a net run rate of +0.082. They remain competitive but will likely need a string of strong results to secure a top-four finish.
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Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 77 runs in Jaipur. GT scored 229/4, with Shubman Gill scoring 84 and Sai Sudharsan 55. RR were bowled out for 152, with Rashid Khan taking 4 wickets.
After their match, Gujarat Titans jumped to second place with 14 points from 7 wins and 4 losses. Rajasthan Royals slipped to fifth place with 12 points from 6 wins and 5 losses.
Rashid Khan was named Player of the Match for his bowling performance, taking 4 wickets for 33 runs in his four overs.
GT's win propelled them to second place, strengthening their bid for a top-two finish. RR's loss dropped them to fifth, making it more challenging to secure a playoff spot and requiring them to win most of their remaining matches.
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan forged a strong 118-run opening stand for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals, scoring 82 runs in the powerplay.
RR won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to exploit any early moisture. But the move backfired badly. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan forged a blistering 118-run opening stand, with GT racing to 82/0 in the powerplay itself.
Gill smashed 84 off just 44 balls, laced with nine boundaries and three sixes, while Sudharsan contributed a fluent 55 off 36. Washington Sundar then chipped in with an unbeaten 37 off 20, and Rahul Tewatia hammered two sixes in the death overs. GT finished at an imposing 229/4 in 20 overs.
The chase never got going. RR lost both openers inside the first four overs. Despite quick cameos from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (36 off 16) and Dhruv Jurel (24 off 10), the middle order crumbled under pressure. Rashid Khan spun a web with figures of 4/33, earning the Player of the Match award. Jason Holder picked up three quick wickets at the death to wrap things up. RR were bowled out for 152 in just 16.3 overs.
With GT now level on points with table-toppers SRH and boasting an improved NRR, they have given themselves a strong shot at finishing in the top two. A top-four finish looks almost certain unless they suffer a major slump.
RR, on the other hand, remain on 12 points and must win most of their remaining matches to keep playoff hopes alive. The defeat also dented their net run rate, making qualification tougher if other teams keep winning.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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