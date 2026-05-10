IPL 2026 Points Table after RR vs GT updated: Gujarat Titans jump to second position with dominating win

Gujarat Titans (GT) delivered a masterclass in Jaipur on Saturday (May 9), thrashing Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 77 runs in Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The victory not only boosted GT's net run rate but also propelled them straight into second spot on the points table, intensifying the race for the playoffs.

IPL 2026 Points Table after RR vs GT clash

Rank Team Matches Win Loss NR Points NRR 1. Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 7 4 0 14 0.737 2. Gujarat Titans 11 7 4 1 14 0.228 3. Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 13 0.571 4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 6 4 0 12 1.234 5. Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 6. Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 10 0.151 7. Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169 8. Delhi Capitals 11 4 7 0 8 -1.154 9. Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 6 -0.649 10. Lucknow Super Giants 10 3 7 0 6 -0.934

Gujarat Titans have jumped to the second spot on the IPL 2026 points table after 11 matches. With 7 wins and 4 losses, they have amassed 14 points, and their recent 77-run victory has boosted their net run rate to +0.228.

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Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, slipped to fifth place on the IPL 2026 points table. From 11 matches, RR have recorded 6 victories and 5 defeats, gathering 12 points along with a net run rate of +0.082. They remain competitive but will likely need a string of strong results to secure a top-four finish.

What happened in the RR vs GT match?

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How did the Gujarat Titans perform against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026? ⌵ Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 77 runs in Jaipur. GT scored 229/4, with Shubman Gill scoring 84 and Sai Sudharsan 55. RR were bowled out for 152, with Rashid Khan taking 4 wickets. 2 What is the current IPL 2026 points table standing for Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals? ⌵ After their match, Gujarat Titans jumped to second place with 14 points from 7 wins and 4 losses. Rajasthan Royals slipped to fifth place with 12 points from 6 wins and 5 losses. 3 Who was the Player of the Match in the RR vs GT IPL 2026 game? ⌵ Rashid Khan was named Player of the Match for his bowling performance, taking 4 wickets for 33 runs in his four overs. 4 How did the RR vs GT match impact the IPL 2026 playoff race? ⌵ GT's win propelled them to second place, strengthening their bid for a top-two finish. RR's loss dropped them to fifth, making it more challenging to secure a playoff spot and requiring them to win most of their remaining matches. 5 What was the opening partnership for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals? ⌵ Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan forged a strong 118-run opening stand for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals, scoring 82 runs in the powerplay.

RR won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to exploit any early moisture. But the move backfired badly. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan forged a blistering 118-run opening stand, with GT racing to 82/0 in the powerplay itself.

Gill smashed 84 off just 44 balls, laced with nine boundaries and three sixes, while Sudharsan contributed a fluent 55 off 36. Washington Sundar then chipped in with an unbeaten 37 off 20, and Rahul Tewatia hammered two sixes in the death overs. GT finished at an imposing 229/4 in 20 overs.

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The chase never got going. RR lost both openers inside the first four overs. Despite quick cameos from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (36 off 16) and Dhruv Jurel (24 off 10), the middle order crumbled under pressure. Rashid Khan spun a web with figures of 4/33, earning the Player of the Match award. Jason Holder picked up three quick wickets at the death to wrap things up. RR were bowled out for 152 in just 16.3 overs.

Also Read | Riyan Parag sidelined for RR vs GT clash, Yashasvi Jaiswal steps up as captain

Playoff race heats up With GT now level on points with table-toppers SRH and boasting an improved NRR, they have given themselves a strong shot at finishing in the top two. A top-four finish looks almost certain unless they suffer a major slump.

RR, on the other hand, remain on 12 points and must win most of their remaining matches to keep playoff hopes alive. The defeat also dented their net run rate, making qualification tougher if other teams keep winning.

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