IPL 2026: Why Chinnaswamy stadium will have 11 seats unoccupied during RCB vs SRH tournament opener? Explained

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are wearing black armbands and 11 seats at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will remain unoccupied on Saturday in the IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The decision was taken by the stadium authorities as a mark of respect to the 11 lives lost last year on June 4.
After winning their maiden IPL title in the 2025 season, a stampede occurred during RCB's victory celebrations at the Chinnaswamy stadium, leaving 11 people, including a minor dead. Keeping in mind of what happened last year, the IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony and the RCB Unbox event was also scrapped by the authorities at the Karnataka State Cricket Association.
Ahead of the clash, the RCB stated that the players will wear black armbands during the match and practice jerseys bearing no.11. “Royal Challengers Bengaluru will pay tribute to the eleven members of the RCB family who tragically lost their lives in the unfortunate incident on June 4,” RCB said.
“As a mark of respect, players will wear practice jerseys bearing the number 11 during the warm-up, followed by black armbands during the match,” the statement further added.
In another lasting gesture, RCB will keep 11 seats at the Chinnaswamy unoccupied for the entire season. “In a lasting gesture of remembrance, eleven seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will remain unoccupied, serving as a permanent tribute to the fans whose unwavering support will always be a part of the RCB family,” the franchise further said.
Earlier on the day, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) unveiled a memorial plaque near the inner entrance of the stadium, as a mark of respect to the 11 lives lost.
RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first in the tournament opener against SRH. While SRH have handed uncapped Salil Arora a debut cap, RCB have three new faces in their line-up. While Abhinandan Singh and Jacob Duffy have made it to the playing XI, England's Jacob Bethell will come in as an Impact sub.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga
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