IPL 2026: Will PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer improve his numbers at Wankhede Stadium?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer will be eyeing to improve his record at his home venue of Wankhede Stadium during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday.

The five-time champions MI will be aiming to get their second win of the season, sitting at the ninth spot with just one win in four, while PBKS will be aiming to continue with their winning run, having won three and one game ending in a no result.

At Wankhede Stadium, Iyer has played 21 matches and innings, but scored just 434 runs at an average of 24.11 and a strike rate of 117.29, with only one fifty.

On the other hand, against MI, Iyer has made 501 runs in 20 matches and innings at an average of 33.40, with a strike rate of 128.13, with three fifties, with an aggressive 41-ball 87* in the playoffs being the standout knock.

This season, Iyer has scored 137 runs in three innings at an average of 68.50, with a strike rate of over 187 and two fifties, including best figures of 69*.

However, Iyer stands a really fine chance to bring a slight change to his poor record at Wankhede, given the transformation he has undergone as a PBKS cricketer. In 21 matches and 20 innings for PBKS, he has made 741 runs at an average of 52.92 and a strike rate of 177.27, with eight fifties and a best score of 97*.