Multibagger! On valuations, IPL continues to hit it out of the park

Low or no profits is not endemic to the IPL. It’s a feature of most sporting leagues. Take Major League Baseball (MLB) in the US. It’s a sport that pivots around city-based franchises with private ownership, and is played for eight months a year. For the 2024 MLB season (April to November), the 30 teams earned combined revenue of $12.3 billion, according to Forbes. Yet, after providing for redistribution of revenue to financially-weaker teams and servicing debt related to building or renovation of stadiums, the 30 MLB teams were left with a combined surplus of a mere $60 million. As many as 11 teams were in the red and only seven teams posted an operating margin of above 10%.