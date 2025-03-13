How IPL’s soaring valuation fuels Indian cricket board’s growing revenue
Summary
- IPL's rising valuation, media rights, sponsorships, and franchise fees have driven BCCI’s income growth, helping it become a billion-dollar powerhouse.
The 18th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League kicks off in a week’s time at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. In the 2024 season, streaming partner JioCinema had recorded a 57% growth in IPL viewership compared to the previous year. The unceasing popularity of the game over the years has attracted investments of crores of rupees from stakeholders with deep pockets.